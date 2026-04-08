Columbus Hands Montgomery First Loss of 2026 Season, 7-2

Published on April 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits were defeated by the Columbus Clingstones 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Columbus Clingstones (1-4) opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Lizandro Espinoza launched a solo home run to left field, giving Columbus a 1-0 lead over the Montgomery Biscuits (3-1).

Columbus added to its lead in the fifth inning as Ambioris Tavarez connected on a two-run home run to left-center field, scoring Drew Compton and extending the advantage to 3-0.

Montgomery got on the board in the sixth inning when Ryan Spikes grounded out to shortstop, allowing Mac Horvath to score and cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Clingstones broke the game open in the ninth inning, beginning with an RBI double from Espinoza that scored Archer Brookman. Luke Waddell followed with an RBI single, and David McCabe added another run-scoring single. Later in the inning, Ethan Workinger reached on a fielder's choice that brought home another run, pushing the lead to 7-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jhon Diaz tripled to center field, scoring Daniel Vellojin to make it 7-2, but the Biscuits could not rally further.

Jack Dashwood (1-0) earned the win for Columbus with 2.1 innings of relief, while Garrett Edwards (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs over 4.2 innings.

Diaz led the Biscuits offensively with a triple and an RBI, while Austin Overn, Gregory Barrios, and Will Simpson each recorded a hit. Montgomery finished with four hits and went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven men on base. Columbus tallied nine hits and went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits host the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) at DABOS Park from Tuesday, April 7th to Sunday, April 12th. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.







Southern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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