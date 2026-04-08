Shuckers, Brewers Announce OF Hurtubise Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

Published on April 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Jacob Hurtubise has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. The active roster now stands at 26 players. In three appearances with the Shuckers, Hurtubise went 1-for-4 with a double, 2 RBI, 3 walks and 2 stolen bases.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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