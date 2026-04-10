Shuckers Reinstate Garcia from Injured List
Published on April 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF/OF Eduardo Garcia has been reinstated from the Injured List. OF Jordyn Adams and OF Damon Keith have been placed on the 7-Day Injured List, retroactive to April 9. The active roster now stands at 25 players. Garcia has been assigned No. 10.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.
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