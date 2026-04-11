Three-Run Seventh Helps Columbus to 6-4 Win over Montgomery

Published on April 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits were defeated by the Columbus Clingstones 6-4 on Friday evening at DABOS Park.

The Columbus Clingstones (3-4) jumped out early in the first inning as Tristin English doubled home Lizandro Espinoza before David McCabe grounded out to bring in another run, giving Columbus a 2-0 lead over the Montgomery Biscuits (3-3).

Montgomery answered in the bottom of the first when Will Simpson doubled to right field, scoring Xavier Isaac to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Clingstones added on in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Espinoza, extending the lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the second, the Biscuits evened the score as Kenny Piper came home on a double play ball before Brock Jones followed with a solo home run to right-center field, tying the game at 3-3.

Columbus regained control in the seventh inning, starting with a groundout from Archer Brookman that brought home Ambioris Tavarez. Cal Conley then tripled to right field to score Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., and later crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Tommy McCollum, extending the lead to 6-3.

Montgomery attempted a late rally in the eighth inning when Simpson delivered an RBI single to score Austin Overn, but the Biscuits could not get any closer.

Garrett Baumann (1-1) earned the win for Columbus, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings, while McCollum (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs in the seventh inning.

Simpson led the Biscuits offensively, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jones added a home run. Piper and Cooper Kinney each recorded a double as Montgomery finished with eight hits and went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Columbus tallied eight hits and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits host the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) at DABOS Park from Tuesday, April 7th to Sunday, April 12th. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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