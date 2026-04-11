Pandas Respond with 9-6 Victory over Smokies

Published on April 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-4) snapped their three-game skid in Knoxville with a 9-6 win over the Smokies (4-3) on Friday night at Covenant Health Park. The red-hot offense racked up 10 hits in the victory, led by Matthew Lugo's three-hit, two-RBI performance.

Rocket City continued its torrid start at the plate, scoring six or more runs for the seventh straight game to open the season. The Trash Pandas have now plated 53 runs, averaging 7.6 per game.

For the third time in four games this series, Rocket City struck in the first inning. Gustavo Campero drew a one-out walk-off Smokies starter Connor Schultz (L, 0-1), moved to third on a Nick Rodriguez single, and scored on a wild pitch. Rodriguez then stole second and came home on Lugo's RBI single to make it 2-0. Schultz exited shortly after with an apparent injury, forcing Knoxville into its bullpen early.

The Smokies' pitching staff struggled throughout the night, issuing 11 walks. Four of those came in the second inning, helping push the lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, Rocket City broke it open. Wade Meckler led off with a single before Campero launched a two-run home run just inside the right-field foul pole to extend the lead to 5-0. Campero finished 1-for-3 but reached base four times and scored three runs, increasing his league-leading total to 11 runs in just five games.

Lugo continued his big night by reaching base in all five plate appearances, adding a single in the fourth. He stole second-one of four Trash Pandas steals on the night-and scored on a throwing error and a Tucker Flint RBI single to make it 6-0.

Starter Joel Hurtado made his second start of the season and cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four. However, Knoxville rallied in the fifth. Carter Trice doubled to lead off the inning, and four of the next five batters recorded hits, including an RBI single by Alex Madera and a two-run double off the left-field wall by Alex Ramirez. Jefferson Rojas capped the four-run frame with an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-4.

Hurtado exited after 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Kenyon Yovan (W, 1-0) entered and recorded the final two outs of the inning, then added a scoreless sixth to earn the win. He tossed 1.2 hitless innings with two strikeouts.

Leonard Garcia took over in the seventh, and Knoxville trimmed the deficit to one on a Jordan Nwogu RBI single, but stranded two runners. The Smokies left eight men on base in the game.

Rocket City responded with much-needed insurance in the eighth, taking advantage of Evan Taylor's control issues. Campero was hit by a pitch, Nick Rodriguez walked, and Lugo singled to load the bases. Raudi Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk, Harold Coll reached on an error to bring in another run, and Mac McCroskey followed with a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 9-5.

Najer Victor handled the ninth, walking three and allowing a run, but striking out two to close out the win in his third appearance of the season.

Offensively, Coll extended his hitting streak to six games and has now reached base in all seven games. Lugo and Meckler have both reached and scored in all four games since joining the club. Lugo leads the league with a .533 batting average, while Meckler ranks fourth at .438.

The Trash Pandas continue their first road series on Friday evening in Knoxville, TN. The first pitch is set for 6:00 pm CT at Covenant Health Park with RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-0, 7.71) starting for Rocket City, and RHP Grant Kipp (0-0, 0.00) for the Smokies. Fans can follow the action with Josh Caray on 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2, or LISTEN LIVE HERE.







Southern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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