Two-Triple Night from Conley Drives Columbus to 6-4 Win over Montgomery

Published on April 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL. - Cal Conley became the first player for the Columbus Clingstones (3-4) to record two triples in a single game as the Stones rolled past the Montgomery Biscuits with a 6-4 win on Friday night at DABOS Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus jumped in front in the first inning on an RBI double from Tristin English and extended the lead on an RBI groundout from David McCabe. The Biscuits answered to make it 2-1 on a run-scoring double from Will Simpson in the first inning, but a sacrifice fly from Lizandro Espinoza in the second frame pushed the Columbus lead to 3-1.

Montgomery tied the game in the third inning on a home run from Brock Jones, but starter Garrett Baumann (W, 1-0) settled in to toss four-scoreless innings to finish his night. Columbus seized the lead in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Archer Brookman and added to it on an RBI triple from Cal Conley.

Ahead 6-4, with the tying run at the plate, Blane Abeyta (S, 1) struck out Ryan Spikes to end the game.

Key Contributors: Conley (2-for-4, 2 3B, RBI) led the way for Columbus on offense while English (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) had the Clingstones' other extra-base hit. On the mound, Baumann (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) settled in to collect the first win of his Double-A career. For Montgomery, Simpson had a two-RBI game.

Notable: Conley becomes the first Clingstone with two triples in one game and recorded the first game with two triples of his professional career. Baumann became the first Clingstones' starting pitcher to go 6.0+ innings in a start and turned in the first quality start for Columbus in 2026. Columbus has scored 24 runs through four games in the series offensively.

Next Game (Saturday, April 11): Columbus at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m. at DABOS Park. RHP Brett Sears (0-1, 7.20 ERA) makes the start for Columbus while RHP Santiago Suarez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Montgomery. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 14): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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