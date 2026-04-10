Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Series vs Biloxi Features First Full Week of Promotions

Published on April 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones start off their second homestand of the 2026 season by celebrating Education Day, presented by Columbus Airport. This week includes Thirsty Thursday, Disco Night Fireworks, and not one but TWO weekend giveaways on April 18-19 to headline a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A, Milwaukee Brewers) at Synovus Park, April 14-19.

The homestand also features a Green Clingstones Cap Giveaway on April 18, Peach Baseball Giveaway on April 19th, with Kids Run the Bases following the game from April 18-19.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 14 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older get a special discount at the Box Office.

Two-Dog Tuesday: Fans can buy one hot dog, get one free throughout the entire game.

Wednesday, April 15 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (11:05 a.m.)

Gates Open: 10:00 a.m.

Education Day (Presented by Columbus Airport): Join us for our first-ever weekday matinee game at 11:05am.

Thursday, April 16 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Friday, April 17 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Disco Night with Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon): Boogie down to the ballpark and get groovy for Disco Night. Get ready for an amazing disco-themed post-game fireworks show!

Saturday, April 18 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Green Clingstones Cap Giveaway (Presented by Legacy Reserve at Old Town): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Kelly Green Clingstones Replica Cap. Kids Run the Bases: Don't miss the chance to run the bases after the game every Saturday.

Sunday, April 19 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Family Sunday (Presented by Liberty Utilities): Featuring Family Sunday 4 Pack: New for 2026 - The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60.

Peach Baseball Giveaway (Presented by Pearson Farm): First 1,000 fans enjoy a Peach Columbus Clingstones Baseball.

Clingstone Peach Awareness Day (Presented by Pearson Farm): Did you know that most canned peaches at the store are Clingstones? Learn more about Clingstones (on and off the field) and where they come from.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Sundays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Kids Run the Bases: All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.







Southern League Stories from April 10, 2026

Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Series vs Biloxi Features First Full Week of Promotions - Columbus Clingstones

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