Hernandez Shines, Clingstones Power Past Montgomery for First Win of 2026

Published on April 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL. - The wait is over for Nestor Perez. His Columbus Clingstones (1-4) rode a strong start from Braves' No. 14 prospect Herick Hernandez and a pair of home runs from Lizandro Espinoza and Ambioris Tavarez to claim a 7-2 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits (3-1) on Wednesday afternoon at DABOS Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus touched the scoreboard first on a ringing solo home run (1) from Espinoza in the fourth inning and added to the lead with a two-run shot (1) from Tavarez in the top of the fifth. Hernandez punched out seven over 4.2 innings but exited the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth, where Jack Dashwood (1-0) picked him up by getting Will Simpson to ground out and lead Columbus out of the jam. Searching for some insurance runs in the ninth, Columbus strung together five consecutive hits and scored four times to take a 7-1 lead into the home half. Shay Schanaman struck out Kamren James to end the game and give Columbus its first win of the season.

Key Contributors: Espinoza (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Tavarez (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) led the charge on offense while Hernandez (4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 SO) looked sharp in his Double-A debut. For Montgomery, Jhon Diaz (1-for-4, 3B, RBI) tripled in a run in the ninth inning on a day where the Biscuits tallied only four hits.

Notable: Columbus picks up its first win of the season on the same date in which the club won its first-ever game against Biloxi (7-6 in 10 innings). Perez collects his first win in Montgomery, where he played 42 games as part of the Biscuits' inaugural team in 2004. Tavarez recorded the first home run of his Double-A career in the fifth inning.

Next Game (Thursday, April 9): Columbus at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m. at DABOS Park. RHP Owen Murphy (0-0, 3.18 ERA) makes the start for Columbus against RHP Michael Forret (NR) for Montgomery. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 14): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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