Shuckers Tie Double-A Record in 6-3 Win over Blue Wahoos

Published on April 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers at the plate

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill) Biloxi Shuckers at the plate(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BILOXI, MS - With a two-run blast from Matthew Wood in the fourth inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (3-2) tied the Double-A record for the most home runs through five games, and earned a 6-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (0-4) at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. Jesús Broca also picked up his first Double-A save in the win, recording two strikeouts across 1.2 innings.

The Shuckers opened the scoring in the first inning, with an RBI single from Blake Burke, scoring Jesús Made from third. The hit extended Burke's RBI streak to three consecutive games. In the fourth, the Blue Wahoos tied the game on a solo home run from Dillon Lewis to left. The Shuckers retook the lead in the fourth with an RBI single from Mike Boeve, scoring Damon Keith after a 114 MPH double off the center field wall. Later in the inning, the Shuckers extended the lead to 6-2 with a two-run home run from Matthew Wood, an RBI single from Dasan Brown and an RBI single from Jesús Made. Pensacola made it 6-3 with an RBI double from Ryan Ignoffo in the seventh and a wild pitch in the eighth that scored Ian Lewis Jr. from third.

Manuel Rodriguez (1-0), who made his Keesler Federal Park debut, earned the win after allowing one run and recording five strikeouts over 5.2 innings, the longest start by a Shuckers starter this season. Alex Williams (0-1) took the loss for Pensacola.

At the plate, Damon Keith (2-for-3) recorded the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers. Eight of the 11 players to appear for the Shuckers recorded a hit, including Dylan O'Rae (1-for-4), who extended his hit streak to five consecutive games.

The series continues on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Ryan Birchard (0-0, 3.00) makes his first Double-A start for the Shuckers, while Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (6-6, 3.82 in '25) makes his 2026 debut for the Blue Wahoos. Tiki Thursday, presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR, puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long. Fans can enjoy live music from Jared Daws at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. It's also Mississippi Gulf Coast PRCA Rodeo Night. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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