DeBerry's Gem Paves Way for 8-2 Home Opening Win over Blue Wahoos

Published on April 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (2-1) began its first home series of the 2026 on the right foot with a 8-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (0-3). Jaron DeBerry shined with five shutout innings and seven strikeouts, marking the longest outing by a Shuckers starter all season so far.

The Shuckers offense provided DeBerry a comfortable cushion after a first inning solo home run by Blake Burke. The opposite field homer means Burke is the 6th Double-A player since 2005 with 4 HR in 4 games and just the 3rd to achieve the feat since 2011. All four of Burke's hits so far have also all been four-baggers.

Biloxi would add to its tally with four runs over its next two innings, including a run on a wild pitch to score Mike Boeve, an RBI single by Dasan Brown, and a two-RBI double by Damon Keith. The Shuckers scored another pair in the sixth after an RBI-triple by Dylan O'Rae and an RBI base knock by Jesús Made. The only Blue Wahoos runs came courtesy of a two-run home run off the bat of Payton Green into left center. The seventh run for the Shuckers came on an RBI-groundout to the second basemen Gage Miller by Damon Keith to score Dylan O'Rae.

Damon Keith dominated once again with a game-high 3-RBI (2-for-4) and a double. That is just the eighth time in Keith's career that's he's racked up 3+ RBI in a contest. Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4) represented the only other Shucker with multiple hits, but every player reached base at least once.

Jaron DeBerry (1-0) picked up the win with Anthony Flores (1.0ip, 0r, 1k) and Mark Manfredi Sr. (1.0ip, 0r, 3k) each posting scoreless performances as well. Jacob Miller (0-1) was handed the loss after an inauspicious three innings, allowing five runs.

The Shuckers play the second of six games against the Blue Wahoos tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Manuel Rodriguez (0-0, 3.00 in '25) gets the nod for the Shuckers for his first start, while Alex Williams (5-4, 4.43 in '25) toes the bump for the Blue Wahoos. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. with the On-Deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.