Trash Pandas Fall 8-7 on Walk-Off as Smokies Complete Late Comeback

Published on April 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-3) suffered an agonizing 8-7 loss to the Knoxville Smokies (3-2) on Wednesday morning at Covenant Health Park, as Knoxville erased a three-run deficit and scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to walk off with the win and take a 2-0 series lead.

Despite the loss, Rocket City's offense continued its torrid start, scoring six or more runs in all five games this season. The Trash Pandas have now plated 37 runs, averaging 7.4 per game.

Knoxville struck first with three runs in the second inning, sending nine batters to the plate against starter Ryan Costeiu. After a hit-by-pitch and a single opened the frame, Karson Simas delivered an RBI single with two outs, and Alex Madera followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Rocket City answered in the third. David Mershon singled with one out, followed by a Wade Meckler base hit and a Matthew Lugo walk to load the bases. Nick Rodriguez drove in a run with a groundout, and Harold Coll continued his hot start with a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3.

Costeiu, making his first start of the season and his Double-A debut, settled in after the second inning. He worked 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Eybersson Polanco followed with 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout.

The Smokies regained the lead in the bottom of the third on a Jordan Nwogu solo home run, but Rocket City responded again in the fourth. JJ D'Orazio and David Calabrese opened the inning with singles, and after a two-out walk to Meckler, Lugo lined a two-run single to give the Pandas a 5-4 advantage.

Rocket City extended the lead to 7-4 in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by D'Orazio, his first in the Angels organization. The opposite-field blast to right also scored Tucker Flint and marked Rocket City's sixth home run of the season, as the club has now homered in five of six games. D'Orazio, a native of Maracay, Venezuela, finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Knoxville chipped away with a run in the sixth and another in the eighth against reliever Leonard Garcia, cutting the deficit to one.

Najer Victor (L, 0-1) entered in the ninth looking to close it out but ran into trouble. Edgar Alvarez drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a Nwogu single. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and Carter Trice was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ariel Armas narrowly missed a walk-off grand slam down the left field line before delivering a two-run single up the middle on the next pitch, scoring Alvarez and Nwogu to give Knoxville the 8-7 win.

Florence, Alabama native Evan Taylor (W, 1-0) earned the victory, as Knoxville pitching held Rocket City to just one hit over the final four innings.

At the plate, Coll went 1-for-3 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to four games while reaching base in all five games this season. He leads the club and is tied for the Southern League lead with seven RBI. Meckler added a 2-for-4 performance with a walk and a run scored from the leadoff spot, while Lugo went 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in the two-hole.

The Trash Pandas continue their first road series on Thursday evening in Knoxville, TN. The first pitch is set for 6:00 pm CT at Covenant Health Park with RHP Austin Gordon (0-0, 12.00) starting for Rocket City, opposite RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez (0-1, 4.50) for the Smokies. Fans can follow the action with Josh Caray on 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2, or LISTEN LIVE HERE.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 14, for a six-game set with Birmingham. The homestand featured the first Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday of the year, and the first 1,000 adults, 18 or older, will receive a Zach Neto replica jersey, presented by Storm Guard Roofing.







Southern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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