Clingstones Unveil 'Scrambled Dogs' Alternate Identity for 2026

Published on April 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones today announced that the club will take the field as the Columbus "Scrambled Dogs" for select games during the 2026 season.

Inspired by one of Columbus' most iconic culinary traditions, the Scrambled Dogs identity celebrates the city's signature hot dog and its deep roots in the local community. Long associated with establishments like Dinglewood Pharmacy, the Scrambled Dog has become a staple of Columbus culture, known for its distinctive preparation and unmistakable flavor.

As part of the alternate identity, the Clingstones will take the field as the Scrambled Dogs for three select games during the 2026 season at Synovus Park. Those games are scheduled for May 30, July 31, and September 5. The alternate identity will feature specially designed jerseys, on-field branding, and themed in-game entertainment.

The Clingstones will also host special promotions during select Scrambled Dogs games. A Scrambled Dogs hat will be given to the first 1,000 fans on May 30, presented by Eagle Christian Tours. Fans can enjoy postgame fireworks on July 31, and a Scrambled Dogs jersey will be given to the first 1,000 fans on September 5, presented by Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disorders.

Columbus returns home to Synovus Park on April 14 to begin a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers. Single-game tickets are available at Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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