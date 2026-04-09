Barons Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Lookouts

Published on April 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Birmingham Barons came up short in the 4-2 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts before 2,438 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. The Barons trailed 4-0 after two innings but couldn't get the comeback win at home.

Starting pitcher Christian Oppor (0-1, 13.50) took the loss while he pitched 2.2 innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, three walks, and two strikeouts. Jared Kelley pitched 2.1 innings, giving up three hits, no earned runs, one walk, and a strikeout. Jairo Iriarte pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two innings, no earned runs, one walk, and two strikeouts. Mark McLaughlin pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and no earned runs. Chase Watkins pitched 0.2 innings, giving up a walk and getting a strikeout.

After trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Barons scored for the first time in the game. Jeral Perez reached on an error, and Wilfred Veras singled to center field. A wild pitch moved the runners to third and second with no outs. Adam Fogel reached on a fielding error, scoring Perez. The Barons still trailed 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, a fielding error by the Lookouts placed Veras at first base. Fogel singled to center field. Veras scored on a wild pitch, and the Barons cut the Lookouts' lead to 4-2.

Rikuu Nishida has a hit and two walks for the Barons. The Barons were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left nine runs on base for the night.







Southern League Stories from April 9, 2026

Barons Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Lookouts - Birmingham Barons

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