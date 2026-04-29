Late Push Comes up Short as Barons Drop 4-3 Decision to Lookouts

Published on April 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee -- The Birmingham Barons comeback falls short as the Chattanooga Lookouts get the 4-3 win before 3,724 at Erlanger Park on Tuesday night. After trailing 4-0 going into the top of the ninth inning, the Barons scored three runs, but left two runners on base when the final out was made.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough (0-1, 2.81) gets the loss, going 3.0 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs, two walks with three strikeouts. Chase Watkins pitched 3.0 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run with two strikeouts. Mark McLaughlin pitched 2.0 innings, giving up only one hit with two strikeouts.

The Lookouts (17-5) scored the first four runs of the game. In the bottom of the first inning, Carlos Jorge hit a home run over the right field fence, and the Lookouts led 1-0. In the bottom of the second inning, Jay Allen II walked. Cade Hunter singled to right field. Jorge walked to load the bases. Leo Balcazar singled to center field, scoring Allen II and Hunter. The Lookouts led 3-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Austin Hendrick's home run gave the Lookouts a 4-0 lead late in the game.

In the top of the ninth inning, Wilfred Veras led off with a home run to left field. The Barons trailed 4-1. With two outs, Jacob Burke singled, and Adam Fogel hit a home run over the left field fence, and the Barons only trailed 4-3. Any Weber followed on a field error at first base. Samuel Zavala singled on a line drive to right field, and the Barons had runners on the corners. Braden Montgomery struck out to end the Barons late rally.

For the Barons, Fogel had two hits with a home run. Veras hit a solo home run. Zavala had a hit and two walks in the loss.







Southern League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.