Game Info | September 12 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 PM | Toyota Field

Friday, September 12, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (20-46, 44-90) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (33-32, 71-60)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Bryce Osmond (0-3, 6.57) // RHP Julian Garcia (0-1, 1.80)

Game: 135 of 137 - Second Half: 67 of 69 - Home Game: 67 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Friday, September 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by Blue Halo!

You Are Not Alone Night: You Are Not Alone Night is presented by AV and Torch Technologies to support the work of Still Serving Veterans. Come help show our veteran community that they are not alone! It also includes a silent auction featuring over 40 items to be bid on in person and online until 8 pm. Text YANA25 to 76278 to register to bid from anywhere!

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Saturday Night Fireworks, Patriotic Jersey Auction, and AUSA vs. USA Patriots Softball Game.

Sunday, Sept. 14: Special 1:05 pm start time! 2026 magnetic schedule giveaway, Lunáticos Day with jersey auctions, pregame autographs, and kids run the bases.

PANDA NOTES:

GOBBEL GRABBING EXTRA BASES: Trash Pandas INF Ben Gobbel is 4-for-11 this week with two doubles, two homers, two RBIs, and a walk. He's riding a four-game hit streak and has reached base in 10 of his last 11 games. Since July 1, Gobbel ranks T-4th in the Southern League with eight home runs.

CLUTCH COLÁS: Oscar Colás hit his 15th home run on Wednesday night, tying the game 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth. He also delivered a walk-off triple on August 27 vs. Columbus. The Cuban-born outfielder is T-1st in the Southern League with 36 RBIs over his last 50 games, hitting nine home runs during that stretch, including a two-homer game on August 14 and a grand slam on August 8 in Columbus-the Trash Pandas' second of the season and 11th in franchise history. Since May 30, Colás is T-1st in the Southern League (with Chattanooga's Ruben Ibarra) with 14 home runs and T-5th with 45 RBIs.

BLASTING OFF IN THE ROCKET CITY: Since July 1, the Trash Pandas are T-1st in the Southern League (Pensacola), and rank 10th in Double-A with 44 home runs in 60 games. Oscar Colás (12), Ben Gobbel (8), Ryan Nicholson (4), and Korey Holland (4) have combined for 27 of those homers. The Pandas matched a club record with five long balls on July 3 vs. Knoxville and had four on August 14 vs. Knoxville. Overall, Rocket City ranks 3rd in the league with 93 long balls.







