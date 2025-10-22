Five Seasons Countdown: Celebrating Five Seasons of Trash Pandas Baseball

Published on October 22, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







It's hard to believe that five seasons have come and gone. After five historic seasons of Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball, during which we built one of the top brands in Minor League Baseball, we took some time to count down our five best plays, broadcast calls, in-game promotions, giveaways, food and beverage items, bloopers, hats, and merchandise items. The Not Top 5

We start first at the bottom of the trash can. We've had many memorable moments, but these weren't necessarily our most shining ones. From fans eating cicadas, to tarp fails, and even losing a game in which you threw a no-hitter. Which moment will top the list? Top 5 Food & Beverage Items

We go in an entirely different direction with this one. Fans want to experience some of the best food when they come to Toyota Field, so what food and beverage item tops the list for the tastiest treat? Top 5 Merch Items

From food to merch. No team ships more merchandise than we do. The Trash Pandas have sent merch to every continent and all 50 states in the US. With all that swag, what made the list for the top merch? Top 5 Caps

Staying in "The Junkyard" and with fresh fits, the top two selling hats in Minor League Baseball since 2021 have had SPROCKET shooting through his rocket ship trash can. But which hat tops our list? Top 5 In-Game Promotions

From merch items back down to the field. When fans come to Toyota Field, they expect the best entertainment in baseball, and through five seasons, it has been epic. From t-shirt launches, games, and massive fails, here's our top five in-game promotions. Top 5 Josh Caray Broadcast Calls

Going from the field up to the broadcast booth. Josh Caray has been behind the mic for every game in Trash Pandas history. He brought the Caray broadcasting legacy to Rocket City, and my oh my, has he delivered! Top 5 Plays

Staying in the theme of great moments. With the great players that have come through Toyota Field, and 40+ players going on to play in the majors, how could you possibly narrow the best plays in five years to just five plays? We did our best. Top 5 Giveaways

Bobbleheads, T-shirts, hats, jerseys, beverage belts, and on and on. Everyone wants free stuff, right? Well, the Trash Pandas have not disappointed, coming up with some of the most "unique" giveaway items for fans to take home.







Southern League Stories from October 22, 2025

Five Seasons Countdown: Celebrating Five Seasons of Trash Pandas Baseball - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.