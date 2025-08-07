Trash Pandas Swept in Columbus, Skid Hits Six Games

August 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-25, 35-69) were swept in a Thursday night doubleheader by the Columbus Clingstones (17-19, 43-59), dropping the opener 2-0 before falling 4-1 in the nightcap. The sweep extended Columbus' winning streak to three games to start the series, while Rocket City has now lost six straight.

Game One

The opener sped by in a pitcher's duel between Rocket City's Mitch Farris and Columbus' Landon Harper.

Farris struck out five of the first seven batters he faced to cruise through two scoreless innings. Columbus broke through in the third when Dylan Shockley doubled to lead off the frame and scored on Keshawn Ogans' RBI single to left.

In the sixth, Lizandro Espinoza added insurance with a solo home run to left, giving Harper more than enough support. The Clingstones' right-hander was perfect through 6.2 innings before Oscar Colás blooped a single into shallow left to end the bid just one out shy.

Farris was tagged with the complete-game loss but turned in one of his finest outings of the year, matching his season high with nine strikeouts while walking none and allowing just two runs on five hits. He now leads the Southern League with 119 strikeouts.

Game Two

Rocket City grabbed an early lead in the first inning when David Mershon drew a leadoff walk against veteran Brian Moran and scored on a Colás RBI single.

Starter Walbert Ureña kept the advantage into the fifth, but Columbus rallied with a two-out, three-run homer from Espinoza - his second long ball of the night. The blast was set up by a pair of singles and a costly error, leading to three unearned runs. Ureña finished with four runs allowed (one earned) on five hits over 5.0 innings, walking two and striking out three in his 21st start of the season.

Reliever Samy Natera Jr. worked around a hit and a walk in the sixth to keep it 4-1, but the Pandas couldn't mount a late rally. Shay Schanaman (W, 3-1) and two relievers combined to hold Rocket City scoreless over the final three innings to secure Columbus' third straight win.

The series continues on Friday with game three of the six-game series against Columbus at Synovus Park. RHP Bryce Osmond (0-0, --) will make his 2025 debut for the Trash Pandas and face off against RHP Lucas Braun (4-4, 4.28) for Columbus. Fans can watch live on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their 11th homestand of the season, hosting the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) from Tuesday, August 12, through Sunday, August 17. The six-game series will feature a full slate of exciting promotions, including a Beer Stein Giveaway, Friday Night Fireworks, Youth Space Jersey Giveaway, and Faith & Family Day.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.