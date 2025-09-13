Barons Get Walk-Off Win against the Shuckers on Friday Night

Sam Antonacci singled home William Bergolla as the Birmingham Barons won 2-1 over the Biloxi Shuckers in a walk-off win before 3,024 at Regions Field on Friday night. In the ninth inning, Bergolla singled, stole second, was balked to third base, and scored on the Antoancci RBI single.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough pitched 3.2 innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run, two walks, and five strikeouts. Jake Palisch pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two hits, no runs, and no walks while striking out five. Adyson Coffey pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. Tyler Davis (2-7, 3.17) earns the win in relief, allowing only two hits.

Biloxi scored first in the game in the top of the first inning, on a Matthew Wood ground ball single to center field, scoring Luis Lara, and the Shuckers took the 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Wilfred Veras tripled and scored on a Calvin Harris sacrifice fly to center field, tying the game at 1-1.

The game stayed that way till Antonacci knocked in Bergolla for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. For the Barons, Veras had two hits with a run scored. Antonacci had a hit and an RBI, while Bergolla had a hit, scored a run, and stole his 38th base of the season.







