UreÑa Flirts with No-Hitter as Trash Pandas Edge Lookouts, 2-1

Published on September 13, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON. Ala. - Walbert Ureña (W, 6-9) delivered the best start of his career on Saturday night at Toyota Field, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning and finishing with just one hit allowed over 8.0 dominant innings to lead the Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-47, 45-91) to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (34-33, 72-61). A crowd of 5,458 was treated to one of the most exciting games of the season.

Making his league-leading and franchise-record 27th start, Ureña closed his season with his 11th quality start, tying for the Southern League lead. He set a new career high with 8.0 innings, striking out eight without a walk. The 21-year-old didn't allow a hit until Ethan O'Donnell's leadoff double in the eighth inning. He retired the first 10 batters he faced before hitting Leo Balcazar in the fourth. Of his 24 recorded outs, 23 came via strikeout or groundout.

The Trash Pandas struck early when Josh Crouch doubled home Ryan Nicholson from first base in the bottom of the first. That proved to be the only run surrendered by Chattanooga starter Kevin Abel (L, 4-8), who tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Crouch provided more insurance in the eighth, again driving in Nicholson with a double to make it 2-0. The run loomed large, as Chattanooga scratched across a run in the ninth on an Edwin Arroyo RBI single, plating pinch-hitter Cade Hunter, who had doubled to start the inning.

From there, closer Camden Minacci (S, 4) shut the door, recording a flyout, strikeout, and popup to seal Rocket City's 2-1 win.

Ureña, ranked the Angels' No. 25 prospect, finished the season in stellar form. Over his final five starts, he went 2-1 with a 1.67 ERA, striking out 31 against 11 walks across 32.1 innings. On the year, he led the Southern League in starts (27) and innings pitched (135.1), while ranking ninth with 115 strikeouts.

The win snapped Rocket City's nine-game losing streak overall and an 11-game skid against Chattanooga. Offensively, the Trash Pandas managed just three hits-two from Crouch and one from Nicholson-but drew nine walks to generate traffic throughout the night.

The Trash Pandas will conclude the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field with the finale of the six-game series against Chattanooga. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm with RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 2.88) starting for the Trash Pandas opposite RHP Ryan Cardona (5-7, 4.74) for the Lookouts. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

