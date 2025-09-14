Trimble, Wahoos Run Wild in 4-3 Win

Published on September 13, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Fenwick Trimble in action

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Back in spring training, the Blue Wahoos made stolen bases a point of emphasis in 2025, along with the entire Miami Marlins organization.

On a record setting night for steals, they got a signature season win because of it.

Led by outfielder Fenwick Trimble, who tied Billy Hamilton's 2012 team record with four steals in a game, the Blue Wahoos set a team record with seven thefts in a single game, which became pivotal in a 4-3 victory Saturday against the Columbus Clingstones before a capacity crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

"You gotta get on, first, so that was cool to get on (base) a couple times and our coaches do a great job teaching us fundamentals, so you try to stick with that," said Trimble who reached on a walk and single, scoring both times.

Three of the four runs were delivered from stolen bases, including a double-steal that forced a throwing error to score a run.

The Blue Wahoos have now stolen 199 bases this season, blowing past the previous team record of 168 set In 2022. An ambitious preseason goal of 200 steals can be attained in Sunday's season-finale against Columbus.

This year-ender game also presents opportunity for the Blue Wahoos (68-79 overall, 34-34 second half) to produce a winning second-half mark and extend a streak of non-losing season records to nine consecutive years.

"Finish strong, have fun and play all the way to the end," said Trimble on the team's approach to wrapping up six months and 138 baseball games.

Saturday's performance led into the final fireworks show of the season - this one sponsored by Publix - and kept the crowd at the ballpark roaring with approval after the show's grand finale in the sky ended.

The night also featured the famed Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's world renowned Flight Demonstration Squadron, attending a game in their hometown community on a rare weekend off.

All of this led to a crowd-pleasing night as the Blue Wahoos wrap up their 13th season as a franchise.

The Clingstones starting pitcher was Ian Anderson, a star of the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series run, when he won two games in postseason, including Game 3 of the World Series against Houston.

Anderson is now trying to make another run toward being part of the Braves again. He was solid on Saturday, going 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts. But he absorbed the loss after exiting in the sixth inning when the Blue Wahoos took a 2-1 lead.

Trimble got a two-out single off Anderson before he was replaced. Trimble then stole second. After Tony Bullard walked, the Blue Wahoos pulled off a double-steal that led to Trimble scoring on a throwing error by Columbus catcher Adam Zebrowski.

In the eighth inning, the Blue Wahoos extended the lead, scoring two runs on one hit. Gage Miller led off with a walk, then went to third on Emaarion Boyd's single and scored on Cam Clayton's sacrifice fly. Boyd had stolen second, advanced to third on that play and throw home, then Boyd scored on a two-out wild pitch.

Columbus loaded the bases and scored a pair of runs in the eighth against reliever Jack Sellinger, but Jesse Bergin followed and thwarted the tying run from scoring.

Bergin then retired the Clingstones in order in the ninth, striking out the final two batters.

GAME NOTABLES

--- As part of pregame events, the Blue Wahoos honored their five-year and 10-year anniversary part-time and full-time employees on the field. Team president Jonathan Griffith met each one and presented a gift.

--- Adam Bryan, commander of the Blue Angels threw out a ceremonial first as part of the famed U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron attending the game.

--- The Blue Angels gathered in front of the Blue Wahoos dugout for pregame introductions to form a "High-Five Tunnel' as Blue Wahoos players were introduced and took the field.

--- In addition to sponsoring the fireworks, Publix provided free ice cream samples to fans from a vehicle located outside the stadium.

Written by Bill Vilona

