Burke Home Run, Strong Bullpen Performance Leads Shuckers to Win

Published on September 13, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Behind a three-run home run from Blake Burke and 5.2 shutout innings from the bullpen, the Biloxi Shuckers (73-64, 31-37) earned a 5-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (81-56, 43-25) in the penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday night at Regions Field. With the win, the Shuckers have won seven of their last 11 games and have scored at least five runs in four of their last five games.

The Barons took a 1-0 lead in the third with an RBI single from Sam Antonacci, scoring Rikuu Nishida from second. The Shuckers, however, took the lead in the fourth with back-to-back RBI singles from Mike Boeve and Zavier Warren, making it 2-1. Blake Burke then extended the Shuckers lead to 5-1 in the eighth with a 447-foot home run to right-center, his 11 th of the season and third of the series. Burke is now tied for the second-most home runs by any player at Regions Field this season, despite playing in just five games.

Stiven Cruz (2-0) earned the win after 2.2 perfect innings in his first Double-A appearance since May 29, while starter Riley Gowens (7-6) took the loss for the Barons. Jesús Made (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers lone multi-hit performance, his third in four Double-A games, and eight of the nine players in the Shuckers lineup reached base at least once. Out of the bullpen, Cruz, Abdiel Mendoza (2.0ip, 3k) and Kaleb Bowman (1.0ip, k) held the Barons scoreless over the final 5.2 innings of the game.

The Shuckers will conclude the regular season on Sunday at Regions Field with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:40 p.m.

