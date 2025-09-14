Game Info | September 13 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 PM | Toyota Field

Published on September 13, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (20-47, 44-91) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (34-32, 72-60)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Walbert Urena (5-9, 4.66) // RHP Kevin Abel (4-7, 4.59)

Game: 136 of 137 - Second Half: 68 of 69 - Home Game: 68 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Saturday, September 13 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | All Gates Open: 3:30 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: For the second consecutive night, Fireworks will lift off from Toyota Field, presented by HII's Mission Technologies Division.

Patriotic Jersey Auction: The team will wear special Patriotic Jerseys, presented by HII's Mission Technologies Division, to be auctioned off to benefit AUSA.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:.

Sunday, Sept. 14: Special 1:05 pm start time! 2026 magnetic schedule giveaway, Lunáticos Day with jersey auctions, pregame autographs, and kids run the bases.

PANDA NOTES:

UREÑA SET FOR FRANCHISE RECORD 27TH START: LHP Walbert Urena will set a new franchise high mark with his 27th start today, surpassing Chase Chaney (2024). Over his last four starts, the 21-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 2.22 ERA, allowing six earned runs across 24.1 innings while striking out 23. Urena ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-1st, 26), quality starts (T-2nd, 10), innings pitched (T-3rd, 127.1), BAA (10th, .242), and strikeouts (T-11th, 107).

2026 SERIES PREVIEW: The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will square off 24 times in 2026, beginning with a six-game series at Toyota Field from May 19-24. Chattanooga returns to Madison July 7-12, while Rocket City makes two trips to the new Erlanger Park-June 9-14 and again to close out the season, September 8-13.

GOBBEL RIDES HOT STREAK TO TRIPLE-A SALT LAKE: Trash Pandas INF Ben Gobbel was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon after a productive week for the Trash Pandas. This week, Gobbel is 5-for-14 two doubles, two home runs, and three RBI's. He's riding a five-game hit streak and has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games. Since July 1, Gobbel ranks T-4th in the Southern League with eight home runs.







Southern League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.