Trash Pandas Alum Denzer Guzmán Promoted to Major Leagues with Angels

Published on September 13, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels on Saturday selected the contract of 2025 Rocket City Trash Pandas infielder Denzer Guzmán. The 21-year-old will become the 46th Rocket City player to reach the Major Leagues and the 10th this season. He is also the fourth player from the 2025 club to be promoted to the Angels

A native of San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, Guzmán earned the call after a standout summer between Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake. The 21-year-old was promoted to the Bees on August 2 following a torrid July with the Trash Pandas, when he was named Player of the Month.

During that stretch, Guzmán was one of the hottest hitters in all of Double-A. He led the Southern League-and ranked 5th in all of Double-A-with a 1.020 OPS, 47 total bases, and 13 extra-base hits. He also finished 2nd in the league in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.440), and doubles (9), while topping the circuit in slugging percentage (.580). His 27 hits ranked T-5th.

On July 13 in Chattanooga, Guzmán made history by recording the second five-hit game in Trash Pandas history, going 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, and four RBIs.

At the time of his promotion to Triple-A, Guzmán ranked among Southern League leaders in doubles (2nd, 23), extra-base hits (T-1st, 35), RBIs (6th, 53), total bases (T-6th, 139), home runs (T-7th, 11), slugging (7th, .415), and OPS (12th, .749). He also paced Rocket City with 16 multi-RBI games.

His performance earned him Southern League Player of the Week honors (July 1-6) after leading the league with a 1.316 OPS, seven extra-base hits, six RBIs, and six walks during a six-game series against Knoxville.

Guzmán becomes the fourth member of the 2025 Trash Pandas to reach the Majors, joining José Fermín, Christian Moore, and Mitch Farris. He also adds to a growing list of Rocket City alumni to debut this year, including Jeremiah Jackson, Chad Stevens, Robinson Piña, Alan Rangel, Edgar Quero, and Michael Darrell-Hicks.

Since joining Salt Lake, Guzmán continued to impress, hitting .262 with seven doubles, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and an .820 OPS across 36 games. Signed by the Angels in 2021 out of the Dominican Republic, Guzmán entered 2025 ranked as the club's No. 9 prospect by MLB Pipeline.







