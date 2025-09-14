Wahoos Run Wild, Hand Columbus 4-3 Loss
Published on September 13, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
PENSACOLA, FL., - The Columbus Clingstones (32-36, 58-76) yielded seven stolen bases to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (34-34, 68-69), falling too far behind despite a late comeback effort in their 4-3 loss on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Decisive Plays: Both teams traded runs after three scoreless innings opened the game, with Pensacola striking first on a sacrifice fly from Tony Bullard in the fourth, and Columbus answering back on an RBI single from Patrick Clohisy in the fifth frame. The Wahoos took the lead back on a throwing error from Adam Zebrowski in the sixth and scored twice more in the seventh to lead 4-1. Columbus responded in the eighth inning with two runs but left the potential tying run on third base to exit the inning down 4-3. The Clingstones went down in order in the ninth inning.
Key Contributors: Clohisy (1-for-4, RBI, SB), E.J. Exposito (1-for-3, RBI) and Geraldo Quintero (1-for-4, RBI, SB) provided the scoring for Columbus while Ian Anderson (5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) looked comfortable in his third Double-A start. For Pensacola, Fenwick Trimble (1-for-3, 4 SB), Bullard (0-for-1, SF, RBI, SB), Emaarion Boyd (1-for-3, SB), and Michael Snyder (1-for-3, SB) accounted for the seven steals.
Notable: The game featured a combined 12 stolen bases, the second-most in a Southern League game this season. Columbus finishes 5-20 on Saturdays. Zebrowski saw his seven-game hitting streak snapped.
Next Game (Sunday, September 14): Columbus at Pensacola, 2:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-7, 7.01 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Alex Williams (4-4, 4.79 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 pm ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM.
