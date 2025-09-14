Wahoos Run Wild, Hand Columbus 4-3 Loss

Published on September 13, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL., - The Columbus Clingstones (32-36, 58-76) yielded seven stolen bases to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (34-34, 68-69), falling too far behind despite a late comeback effort in their 4-3 loss on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: Both teams traded runs after three scoreless innings opened the game, with Pensacola striking first on a sacrifice fly from Tony Bullard in the fourth, and Columbus answering back on an RBI single from Patrick Clohisy in the fifth frame. The Wahoos took the lead back on a throwing error from Adam Zebrowski in the sixth and scored twice more in the seventh to lead 4-1. Columbus responded in the eighth inning with two runs but left the potential tying run on third base to exit the inning down 4-3. The Clingstones went down in order in the ninth inning.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (1-for-4, RBI, SB), E.J. Exposito (1-for-3, RBI) and Geraldo Quintero (1-for-4, RBI, SB) provided the scoring for Columbus while Ian Anderson (5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) looked comfortable in his third Double-A start. For Pensacola, Fenwick Trimble (1-for-3, 4 SB), Bullard (0-for-1, SF, RBI, SB), Emaarion Boyd (1-for-3, SB), and Michael Snyder (1-for-3, SB) accounted for the seven steals.

Notable: The game featured a combined 12 stolen bases, the second-most in a Southern League game this season. Columbus finishes 5-20 on Saturdays. Zebrowski saw his seven-game hitting streak snapped.

Next Game (Sunday, September 14): Columbus at Pensacola, 2:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-7, 7.01 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Alex Williams (4-4, 4.79 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 pm ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.