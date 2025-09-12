Barons Hang on for 7-6 Win over the Shuckers on Thursday Night

Published on September 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

With the Barons holding a 6-1 lead going into the fifth inning, they held on for a 7-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 3,080 at Regions Field on Thursday night. With the game tied at 6-6, the Barons scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the bullpen held on for the win.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith pitched four innings, giving up one hit, one earned run, and six walks with six strikeouts in the no-decision. Jared Kelley pitched one inning, allowing two hits, four earned runs, and two walks, with one strikeout. Carson Jacobs (1-0, 3.00) gets the win in relief, going two innings, giving up four hits, one earned run, and two walks with two strikeouts. Eric Adler pitched the eighth inning, giving up two walks with two strikeouts. Tyler Davis gets his third save of the season, slamming the door and not allowing a Shuckers baserunner with two strikeouts in the inning.

Blake Burke led the game off with a home run, and the Shuckers took the early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first inning, the Barons scored four runs. Rikuu Nishida was hit by a pitch. William Bergolla had a bunt single. Ryan Galanie doubled home Nishida and moved Bergolla to third base with no outs. DJ Gladney homered to center field, scoring Bergolla and Galanie, and the Barons led 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jordan Sprinkle singled home Wilfred Veras. Rikuu Nishida followed with an RBI double to left field. With the two runs, the Barons led 6-1. In the top of the sixth inning, the Shuckers tied the game at 6-6. A Luis Lara home run tied the game at six.

In the top of the seventh inning, Veras flied out to right field on a sacrifice fly, scoring Gladney, and the Barons took the 7-6. lead.

For the Barons, Bergolla and Harris had two hits apiece. DJ Gladney had the home run with three RBI.







