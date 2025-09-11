Game Info | September 11 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 PM | Toyota Field

Published on September 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, September 11, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (20-45, 44-89) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (32-32, 70-60)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Chris Clark (AA Debut) // RHP Zach Willeman (3-4, 4.22)

Game: 134 of 137 - Second Half: 66 of 69 - Home Game: 66 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, September 11 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

September 11 th Tribute: The pregame will feature a large flag presentation by the U.S. Army's Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Project Office, accompanied by the Madison Fire Department Honor Guard, followed by a moment of silence. The National Anthem will be performed by the choirs from Journey, Liberty, and Discovery Middle Schools, and God Bless America will be sung during the middle of the seventh inning.

Throwback Thursday: $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:.

Friday, Sept. 12: Friday Night Fireworks and You Are Not Alone Night, supporting veterans with a silent auction.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Saturday Night Fireworks, Patriotic Jersey Auction, and AUSA vs. USA Patriots Softball Game.

Sunday, Sept. 14: Special 1:05 pm start time! 2026 magnetic schedule giveaway, Lunáticos Day with jersey auctions, pregame autographs, and kids run the bases.

PANDA NOTES:

THE HARVARD MAN: The Angels' fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Harvard makes his Double-A debut on Thursday night. He has split the 2025 season between Single-A Inland Empire and High-A Tri-City, going 4-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 27 games (25 starts), striking out 147 batters in 140.2 innings while walking 45. Clark currently leads the Angels' farm system in both innings pitched and strikeouts. A member of Cum Laude Honor Society, Clark became the highest-drafted Harvard player since 2002. That spring, he led the Ivy League with 93 strikeouts in 65.2 innings and paced the NCAA with 12.75 strikeouts per nine innings.

KLASSEN CLOSES OUT 2025 IN STYLE: Angels No. 3 prospect George Klassen closed out his season with a career-high 7.0 innings of one-run baseball on Wednesday, striking out eight batters to bring his season total to 126, fourth in franchise history. Over his final four starts in 2025, he posted a 1.17 ERA, allowing just three earned runs over 23 innings while striking out 32 and issuing 11 walks.

CLUTCH COLÁS: Oscar Colás hit his 15th home run on Wednesday night, tying the game 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth. He also delivered a walk-off triple on August 27 vs. Columbus. The Cuban-born outfielder ranks second in the league with 23 RBIs over his last 30 games, hitting six home runs during that stretch, including a two-homer game on August 14 and a grand slam on August 8 in Columbus-the Trash Pandas' second of the season and 11th in franchise history. Since May 30, Colás is tied for first in the Southern League (with Chattanooga's Ruben Ibarra) with 14 home runs and tied for fifth with 45 RBIs.

ARIZONA FALL LEAGUE BOUND: INF/UTIL David Mershon has been selected to represent the Angels in the Arizona Fall League, suiting up for the Salt River Rafters. He'll be joined by fellow Angels prospects RHP Ryan Costeiu, RHP Brandon Dufault, LHP Will Gervase, RHP Fulton Lockhart, RHP Najer Victor, C Juan Flores, and OF Raudi Rodriguez. The 2025 AFL season runs from Oct. 6 through Nov. 15, concluding with the Championship Game at Salt River Fields.

ROCKET ARMS: Over the last 20 games, the Trash Pandas' pitching staff has a 3.09 ERA - 3rd-best in Double-A and 13th among all 120 full-season MiLB clubs since August 18 - racking up 174 strikeouts in 171.2 innings. The Trash Pandas are 6-14 over the stretch.

BLASTING OFF IN THE ROCKET CITY: Since July 1, the Trash Pandas are 2nd in the Southern League (Pensacola, 44), and rank 11th in Double-A with 43 home runs in 59 games. Oscar Colás (12), Ben Gobbel (7), Ryan Nicholson (4), and Korey Holland (4) have combined for 26 of those homers. The Pandas matched a club record with five long balls on July 3 vs. Knoxville and had four on August 14 vs. Knoxville. Overall, Rocket City ranks 3rd in the league with 87 long balls.







Southern League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.