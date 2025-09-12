Lookouts Pull Away Late to Hand Trash Pandas 10-2 Loss on Thursday

MADISON. Ala. - The Chattanooga Lookouts (33-32, 71-60) erupted for nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings on Thursday night to pull away for a 10-2 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-46, 44-90) at Toyota Field. The game, played in front of 4,324 fans, capped a day of remembrance that began with a Memorial Stair Climb hosted alongside the Madison Police and Fire Department.

Making his Double-A debut, Chris Clark gave Rocket City an encouraging start on the mound. The Harvard product struck out the side in the first inning and fanned five Lookouts through three scoreless frames. Chattanooga finally broke through in the fourth when Ethan O'Donnell singled, stole second, and later scored on an Austin Hendrick sacrifice fly.

The Trash Pandas struck first in the third inning. With two outs, Arol Vera singled and came home on David Mershon's double off the right-center field wall, initially ruled a home run before being overturned.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ben Gobbel quickly put Rocket City back in front, driving the first pitch he saw for a solo home run-his eighth of the season and 30th RBI-to give the Pandas a 2-1 edge.

Clark wrapped up his debut with 4.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking two. His six punchouts pushed his season total to 153, the most in the Angels' farm system.

The Lookouts seized control in the fifth, sending 10 batters to the plate and plating six runs. O'Donnell drove in two with a single, Jack Rogers added a two-run knock following consecutive walks by Keythel Key (L, 0-1) and Roman Phansalkar, and Dominic Piteli capped the rally with an RBI single to make it 7-2.

Chattanooga kept rolling in the sixth. With two outs, Ruben Ibarra extended the inning with a single, setting up back-to-back home runs from O'Donnell and Cade Hunter to stretch the lead to 10-2.

Gobbel's homer gives him four extra-base hits for the series, which includes two home runs and two doubles. O'Donnell starred for the Lookouts, finishing 4-for-5 with four RBIs, while Rogers went 3-for-4 with a double and two driven in.

On the mound, Rocket City found bright spots in relief. Sam Ryan delivered 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and Carlos Espinosa made his season debut with a scoreless ninth, working around two hits with two strikeouts.

With the loss, the Trash Pandas have now dropped eight straight games overall, and 10 straight to Chattanooga at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas continue their final homestand of the 2025 season on Friday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Bryce Osmond (0-3, 6.57) starting for the Trash Pandas opposite RHP Julian Garcia (0-1, 1.80) for the Lookouts. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

