Biscuits Spin One-Hitter in 3-0 Win over Smokies

Published on September 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Three pitchers combined for a one-hitter to lead the Montgomery Biscuits (77-58, 39-28) to a 3-0 win over the Knoxville Smokies (67-66, 35-30) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

TJ Nichols spun five scoreless innings and allowed the Smokies' lone hit in the third inning. The 23-year-old battled past three walks and retired the final nine batters he faced. Through his first six Double-A starts, Nichols is 4-0 with a 0.97 ERA through 37 innings.

Noah Myers hit a solo blast to center in the third inning for the game's first run and his first homer with the club. In the sixth, Homer Bush Jr. tripled in a run, and Jadher Areinamo followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.

Jack Hartman sat down six in a row in two scoreless frames, and Alex Cook earned his fourth save with four strikeouts over the final two innings.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Grant Kipp is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

