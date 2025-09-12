'Hoos Rue Missed Chances in Extra-Inning Loss

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos produced their first late-inning rally in quite a while, only to experience more tough luck.

After tying the game in the eighth inning, a double-play ended the team's chances in the ninth and the Columbus Clingstones produced a go-ahead run in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

On the final Pensacola Mullets Night of the season, it spoiled another superlative performance by Blue Wahoos' new starting pitcher Will Schomberg.

He went six innings, gave up just one earned run, struck out seven and no walks. In Schomberg's last start on Sept. 5, he took a perfect-game into the seventh inning at Biloxi and earned his first Double-A level win in three starts in the team's win against the Shuckers.

Thursday, the Blue Wahoos weren't able to provide run support for Schomberg, who was elevated from the High-A Beloit Sky Carp in late August.

A big chance was missed in the second inning. The first two Blue Wahoos batters, Colby Shade and Emaarion Boyd, reached on a hit batter and Boyd's double to put runners in scoring position. But Columbus starter Cory Wall retired the next two batters, then struck out Dub Gleed with the bases-loaded to end the inning.

From that point, the Blue Wahoos did not have another hit until the sixth inning and trailed 2-0 after seven innings.

In the eighth, Gleed led off with a double. He scored on Gage Miller's two-out single. Shade followed with an RBI single to score Miller, who had advanced to second on a throw to the plate.

In the ninth, Sam Praytor had a one-out single. Michael Snyder walked. But Columbus reliever Landon Harper got Gleed to hit into a double play to end the inning.

Columbus scored a 10-inning run when its placement runner, Cody Milligan, scored on a ground out to shortstop Cam Clayton, who opted for the out at first base rather than a throw to the plate to potentially throw out Milligan.

In their 10th, the Blue Wahoos were retired in order by Tyler LaPorte with placement runner Gleed stranded at second base.

The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos to 66-69 overall with three games left in the season. The Clingstones (58-74) took a 2-1 lead in the series. The fourth game is Friday night when the Blue Wahoos will honor the legacy of Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James with a bobblehead giveaway to recognize his legacy.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Prior to the first pitch, the Blue Wahoos commemorated the 9/11 date with a special image on the videoboard and a moment of silence to honor lives lost in the 2001 terrorism attack.

--- The loss put the Blue Wahoos at 5-7 this season when wearing the Pensacola Mullet jerseys on Thursday. The game also included adult beverage specials throughout the early innings.

--- Blue Wahoos long-time season-ticket holder Cully Turner, a member of the Blue Wahoos booster club and supporter since the inaugural season, was recognized Thursday with a ceremonial first pitch.

