Columbus Holds off Wahoos for 3-2 Extra-Inning Victory

Published on September 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL., - The Columbus Clingstones (32-34, 58-74) received stellar pitching from Corey Wall and Landon Harper and held off the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-34, 66-69) to win 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: The Clingstones scored the first two runs on a sacrifice fly from Adam Zebrowski in the first inning and Cal Conley in the fourth. A combination of Wall and Harper on the mound held Pensacola scoreless until the eighth inning, when a pair of two-out RBI singles from Gage Miller and Colby Shade tied the game. In the 10th inning, Ambioris Tavarez recorded an RBI groundout that displayed elite speed from Cody Milligan to give Columbus a 3-2 edge. In the home half Tyler LaPorte (S, 1) denied Pensacola a run to secure the victory.

Key Contributors: Wall (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) excelled as an opening act while Harper (Win, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) and LaPorte (Save, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) were strong in relief. For Pensacola, Will Schomberg (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) turned in a quality start while Miller (2-for-5, RBI) had the best offensive game.

Notable: Columbus improves to 7-7 in extra-inning games and 43-18 when scoring first. LaPorte collected his first career Double-A save. Zebrowski extended his hitting streak to seven games, now tied for the fourth-longest on the club this season.

Next Game (Friday, September 12): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Brett Sears (6-6, 3.58 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (6-6, 3.98 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







