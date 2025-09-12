Shuckers Reinstate Root from IL, Vargas Placed on Development List
Published on September 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Bayden Root has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and UTL Jheremy Vargas has been placed on the Development List as of September 10. The active roster now stands at 28 players.
