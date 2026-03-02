Shuckers Announce Virtual Anthem Tryouts for 2026 Season

Published on March 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the team has opened its 2026 Virtual National Anthem Tryouts, which run through April 30. Aspiring performers can submit audition tapes. Selected applicants will be contacted to sing the National Anthem before a Shuckers home game this season. For any questions, please reach out to kflores@biloxishuckers.com and kadam@biloxishuckers.com.

Aspiring performers must follow all rules and regulations listed below;

Performance must be 90 seconds or less.

All auditions must be acapella or instrumental.

Participants must sing from memory (reading lyrics will not be allowed during the audition or game day performance).

Dress appropriately for your performance.

Photos and/or videos of the performance may be used for promotional material.

Any person or group scheduled is subject to rescheduling or cancellation. All efforts will be made to reschedule individuals whose regularly scheduled date(s) are changed to the earliest available. convenient date. Under no circumstances are any scheduled date(s) guaranteed.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from March 2, 2026

Shuckers Announce Virtual Anthem Tryouts for 2026 Season - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.