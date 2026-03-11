Shuckers Junior Journalism Program Set to Highlight Student Journalists

Published on March 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are excited to announce the return of their Junior Journalism Program for the 2026 season, giving Coast students hands-on experience in sports journalism. The program, which began in 2024, is designed to highlight and promote the best student-led sports journalism on the Coast. Student organizations and individual writers will be invited to media day as credentialed media members and have the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on interview experience with professional players.

Student organizations and individual writers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to email jblake@biloxishuckers.com with a brief description and why they would like to be part of the program for the 2026 season.

Previous highlights include a feature story on Southern League All-Star Brock Wilken, by Brendan Adams in 2025, and a story on Brewers prospect Eric Brown Jr. by Carlos Hurtado Jr. in 2024. Both articles were published in the Shuckers Monthly Program, available to all fans for free during every Shuckers home game.

"I'm thrilled that we are continuing our Junior Journalism Program for the 2026 season," Shuckers Media Relations Manager and Broadcaster Javik Blake said. "It's been incredible to see students take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity and craft their own feature stories over the past two years."

After students attend media day and create their own feature stories, select articles will be highlighted in the Shuckers Monthly program, website and social media. Other student pieces will have the opportunity to be published across various team platforms.

Students highlighted in the Shuckers Monthly Program will be the Shuckers media guest for a game, including press box access, pregame recognition and the opportunity to join in on post-game press conferences alongside local media members.

