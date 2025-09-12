Shuckers Blast Three Home Runs in Wild, 7-6, Loss to Barons

Published on September 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (72-63, 30-36) fell to the Birmingham Barons (80-54, 42-24), 7-6, at Regions Field on Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers set a season-high with 12 walks and recorded three home runs, including the 10th of the season from Blake Burke. Burke is set to become the only player in franchise history to appear in under 40 games in a season and record 10 or more home runs. The two teams combined for 13 runs and 17 hits, with the Shuckers recording 23 runs over the first three games of the series.

Burke's 10th blast of the year came in the first off former first-round pick Hagen Smith. The 425-foot blast to right-center gave the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. The Barons struck back in the bottom half and tied the game with an RBI double from Ryan Galanie. A three-run home run from DJ Gladney later in the inning gave the Barons a 4-1 lead. In the fourth, an RBI single from Jordan Sprinkle and an RBI double from Rikuu Nishida made it 6-1. The Shuckers fought back in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Brock Wilken and a three-run home run from Darrien Miller, making it 6-5. Luis Lara then tied the game at six with a solo home run in the sixth, his second of the season and his first since April 8. The final run of the game came in the seventh, with a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Wilfred Veras. Reliever Carson Jacobs (1-0) earned the win while Jesús Broca (1-2) took the loss. Tyler Davis also recorded his third save of the year.

At the plate, Blake Burke (3-for-4) recorded the Shuckers lone multi-hit performance. The Shuckers set their season high with 12 walks, with eight different batters recording a walk. Luis Lara, Brock Wilken, Luke Adams and Darrien Miller each drew two walks.

The Shuckers return to action on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. K.C. Hunt (7-9, 4.60) is set to start for the Shuckers against Connor McCullough (0-2, 3.25) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.

