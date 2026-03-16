Junior Broadcaster Program Set to Continue for 2026 with Student Opportunities

Published on March 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are excited to announce that the team's Junior Broadcaster Program will continue for the 2026 season, giving aspiring broadcasters between the ages of 12 and 18 a chance to join the "Voice of the Shuckers", Javik Blake, and Max Gifford in the fourth inning of select Sunday home games on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network on The Hype 100.9 FM/1240 AM and MiLB.tv.

The "Shuckers Junior Broadcaster" will join Blake and Gifford in the booth during the top of the fourth inning and lead the play-by-play in the bottom of the inning. The Junior Broadcasters will join the broadcast during three Sunday home games: April 12 against Pensacola, April 26 against Rocket City and May 24 against Birmingham.

"The dream of being a play-by-play broadcaster is one that many kids have across the Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're so excited to help facilitate opportunities for these young broadcasters to join a professional baseball broadcast throughout the season."

Applicants are encouraged to send a short essay, homemade audition tapes and contact information to jblake@biloxishuckers.com. The selected participants and their families will be the Shuckers' guests for the game. Participants will receive a media credential and a Shuckers prize pack.

"It's been terrific to give aspiring broadcasters a chance to join me in the booth each of the last two seasons," Shuckers Media Relations and Broadcaster Javik Blake said. "I had the opportunity to do this when I was younger with the Pawtucket Red Sox and it was one of the moments where I knew I wanted to work in baseball. I'm excited to give back to the next generation of broadcasters and continue this program for the 2026 season."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from March 16, 2026

Junior Broadcaster Program Set to Continue for 2026 with Student Opportunities - Biloxi Shuckers

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