DeBerry Tosses Gem in Double-A Debut, Shuckers Bats Break out in 8-4 Win

August 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry(Biloxi Shuckers)

KNOXVILLE, TN - Jaron DeBerry starred and tied his career-high with 6.0 innings while the lineup broke out for their most runs since July 4th in an 8-4 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (57-47, 15-20) over the Knoxville Smokies (49-53, 17-17) at Covenant Health Park on Wednesday night. The win snapped the Shuckers' six-game losing streak and marked the 17th time this season that Biloxi has recorded at least eight runs in a game.

Blake Burke got the Shuckers offense started in the first inning with a two-RBI double to left-center, marking his first extra-base hit in Double-A. The Smokies struck back in the bottom of the first with an RBI fielder's choice from Reivaj Garcia, making it 2-1.

After the run, Shuckers' starter Jaron DeBerry starred, retiring 12 of the next 13 batters, including three strikeouts in a perfect second inning. DeBerry ended his night after 6.0 innings, which tied his career-high, and allowed one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts.

The Shuckers broke the game open in the eighth inning with a two-RBI double from Garrett Spain, making it 4-1. A pair of fielders' choices from Jheremy Vargas and Bladimir Restituyo later in the inning, scoring Darrien Miller and Garrett Spain, made it 6-1. Luis Lara then delivered the final blow with a two-RBI single to left, making it 8-1. Nine straight reached in the inning, and 10 of the 12 batters who came to the plate in the frame reached. In the ninth, Casey Opitz made it 8-2 with an RBI single and Brett Bateman made it 8-4 with a two-RBI single to center.

DeBerry (1-0) earned the win while Grant Kipp (6-4) took the loss. Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Nate Peterson worked a perfect seventh inning on six pitches while Brian Fitzpatrick lowered his ERA to 1.82 with a scoreless eighth. At the plate, Eduardo Garcia (2-4) and Garrett Spain (2-for-5) each recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers. The game also marked Garcia's first with the Shuckers since April 18, 2024, against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Both teams return to action on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Covenant Health Park. Tate Kuehner (7-5, 2.61) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Antonio Santos (3-4, 2.17) for the Smokies. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.