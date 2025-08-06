Trash Pandas Drop Series Opener at Synovus Park, 9-4

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-23, 35-67) opened their six-game series against the Columbus Clingstones (15-19, 41-59) with a 9-4 loss on Wednesday night in their first-ever game at Synovus Park.

Columbus jumped out to a fast start against Rocket City starter George Klassen (L, 3-10), scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Patrick Clohisy began his big night with the first of three singles, later scoring on a Jim Jarvis RBI hit. With two outs, Klassen nearly escaped the inning, but Drew Compton laced a two-run triple past centerfielder Korey Holland to put the Clingstones ahead 3-0.

On the mound for Columbus was former big leaguer José Suarez, who impressed early by retiring the first nine batters he faced, including four strikeouts in his first five outs. Rocket City broke through in the fourth inning, sparked by a David Mershon bunt single-the team's first hit. Ben Gobbel followed with the first of his three hits, and Holland brought Mershon home with a double to left-center. Gobbel, advancing to third, was struck by the throw in and scored on the ricochet into the Trash Pandas dugout, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Klassen settled in for the next three frames but was tagged again in the fifth. Columbus added three more runs, including a two-run double from David McCabe and an RBI single by Compton. Klassen finished his 18th start of the season with 6.0 innings pitched, allowing six runs on 10 hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Making his Trash Pandas debut, right-hander Roman Phansalkar provided a bright spot, tossing 2.0 shutout innings while giving up just one hit, walking one, and striking out three.

Rocket City trimmed the lead to 6-3 in the eighth when Gobbel and Holland smacked back-to-back doubles. Holland finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Gobbel went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

However, Columbus pulled away again in the bottom of the eighth. Max Gieg, also making his debut for Rocket City, struggled with command-walking two and allowing two hits, including a two-run single from Clohisy that deflected off Gieg. Jake Smith entered in relief and gave up one inherited runner while striking out one as Columbus tacked on three runs to make it 9-3.

Myles Emmerson capped Rocket City's night with a solo home run-his sixth of the season-in the ninth, bringing the final score to 9-4.

Columbus out-hit Rocket City 13-7, led by Clohisy's four-hit performance.

The series continues Thursday with a doubleheader at Synovus Park to make up for Tuesday's postponement. Game one is set for 4:35 pm CT with LHP Mitch Farris (1-7, 4.97) starting for Rocket City against RHP Landon Harper (2-6, 4.00) for Columbus. In game two, RHP Walbert Urena (4-6, 4.81) takes the mound for Rocket City opposite LHP Brian Moran (1-1, 1.88) for Columbus.

Fans can watch both games live on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field August 12-17 to face off against the Knoxville Smokies.

