Denzer Guzman Named Southern League Player of the Month for July

August 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - Rocket City infielder Denzer Guzman has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for July, becoming just the sixth player in Trash Pandas history to earn the honor-and the first since Gustavo Campero in July 2024.

Guzman was one of the league's most consistent and productive hitters throughout the month. He led the Southern League in OPS (1.020), slugging percentage (.580), extra-base hits (13), and total bases (47). He also finished second in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.440), and doubles (9), while his 27 hits tied for fifth.

The highlight of his month came on July 13 in Chattanooga, when he went 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, and four RBIs, becoming just the second player in Trash Pandas history to record a five-hit game. That performance capped off a dominant week in which Guzman was named Southern League Player of the Week (July 1-6), after posting a 1.316 OPS with seven extra-base hits, six RBIs, and six walks in a six-game series against Knoxville.

At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 2, Guzman ranked among the Southern League leaders in several full-season categories: 2nd in doubles (23), T-1st in extra-base hits (35), 6th in RBIs (53), T-6th in total bases (139), T-7th in home runs (11), 7th in slugging percentage (.415), and 12th in OPS (.749).

In 84 games with Rocket City this season, Guzman slashed .278/.364/.467 with 11 homers, 53 RBIs, and an .831 OPS, while leading the team in multi-RBI games (16).

The Angels originally signed the 21-year-old as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in July 2019. With this honor, he joins David MacKinnon (June 2021), Mitch Nay (August 2021), Trey Cabbage (April 2022), and Gustavo Campero (July 2024) as the only Trash Pandas to win Southern League Player of the Month.







