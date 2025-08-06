Two Big Innings Lead Biscuits to 11-5 Win over Pensacola

August 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Homer Bush Jr.

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (54-49, 16-18) put up three runs in the first inning and six runs in the fourth inning in an 11-5 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (55-47, 21-12) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Tatem Levins capped the big first inning with a two-run double to right center to make it 3-0. In the fourth, the Biscuits brought 11 hitters to the plate. Homer Bush Jr. singled in two runs, Jadher Areinamo singled in two more, and Will Simpson doubled in a pair to make it 9-2.

Bush Jr. went 3-for-4 with three RBI in his eighth game with three hits or more this season. Ty Cummings earned the win with his third quality start. The 23-year-old allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

The club notched 13 hits and drew seven walks in the win.

The two clubs are scheduled for a doubleheader tomorrow at Riverwalk Stadium. The first pitch is at 4:05 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

