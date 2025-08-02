Biscuits Clinch Series with 3-2 Win over Columbus

August 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Ty Johnson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (53-48, 15-17) secured the series against the Columbus Clingstones (39-59, 13-19) after a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

The win goes to right-handed pitcher Ty Johnson. Masterfully dealing 10 strikeouts, he earns a new season high in punchouts while allowing just two runs. His seven-inning tenure was his longest this year, and tied for a career high.

Sean Hunley earned the save from the mound. The 26-year-old controlled the final two innings, holding Columbus scoreless over that time and recording a strikeout.

Despite only four hits, Montgomery made the most of them. An early triple from Brayden Taylor put a runner in scoring position in the second. Tatem Levins' RBI-single sent Taylor home to score. Both Colton Ledbetter and Homer Bush Jr accounted for singles as well.

The finale of the home series is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Sears is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

