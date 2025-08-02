Cornielle Ties Season-High with Six Innings, Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (56-45, 14-18) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (54-46, 20-11), 4-2, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night. Despite the loss, Shuckers' starter Alexander Cornielle tied his season-high with six shutout innings while Blake Burke recorded his first Double-A hit in his debut, a 103 MPH single into center.

The Blue Wahoos struck first in the second with a two-RBI single from Mark Coley II and an RBI single from Connor Caskenette, making it 3-0. The Shuckers fought back in the third off Marlins top prospect Thomas White with an RBI single from Cooper Pratt and an RBI bases-loaded walk from Darrien Miller, making it 3-2. White, however, stranded the bases loaded with a pair of flyouts, keeping the game at 3-2. In the seventh, Mark Coley II scored from third after a throwing error on a stolen base, making it 4-2.

Luis Palacios (3-2) earned the win while Cornielle (3-6) took the loss. Nigel Belgrave earned his third save of the season, recording the final six outs.

At the plate, Darrien Miller went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks, extending his hit streak to eight consecutive games and his on-base streak to 11. Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance.

The series wraps up on Sunday with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. K.C. Hunt (6-6, 4.80) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Jacob Miller (2-4, 4.81) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m.

