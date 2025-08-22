Shuckers, Lookouts Postponed on Thursday

Published on August 21, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Chattanooga Lookouts were postponed on Thursday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 22, at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and both games will be seven innings. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game, for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

It's a night of giveaways at the ballpark on Friday with Sparklight Night. Fans can enter for 9 Giveaways to be drawn and given away, one every inning. After the game, fans can enjoy the best fireworks show on the Coast for Fireworks Friday! It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. The Shuckers will also join forces with local organizations for Hope Night in support of mental health initiatives. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







