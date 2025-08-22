Montgomery Falls to Knoxville on Thursday Night

Published on August 21, 2025

Jadher Areinamo of the Montgomery Biscuits

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Jadher Areinamo of the Montgomery Biscuits(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies (56-59, 24-23) put up eight unanswered runs and ran away with a 9-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (62-55, 24-24) on Thursday night at Covenant Health Park.

Jadher Areinamo homered in back-to-back games with a solo shot to the left-field bullpen in the fourth. It was the same place Areinamo homered in the first inning the night before.

TJ Nichols battled through five innings and allowed three runs in his third Double-A start. He has a 2-0 record and 1.50 ERA over 18 innings in his first three starts.

With Montgomery ahead 3-1, the Smokies scored eight over the final five innings, including three runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Covenant Health Park. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Erian Rodriguez is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6:00pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

