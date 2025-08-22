Zebrowski Sparks Fifth Inning Rally in 6-1 Win over Pensacola

August 21, 2025

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - A bases-clearing double from Adam Zebrowski pushed Columbus to a 6-1 win for the Columbus Clingstones (23-25, 49-65) over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-21, 60-56) on Thursday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Fenwick Trimble gave Pensacola a 1-0 first inning lead. Columbus tied the game in the third inning on an infield single from Patrick Clohisy that saw E.J. Exposito score from second base. Moments later, Columbus took its first lead as Clohisy scored on a wild pitch. Zebrowski delivered a three-run double to give Columbus a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI), and Clohisy (2-for-4, RBI, SB) led the Clingstones offense while the bullpen of Blane Abeyta and Ryan Bourassa combined for 4.2 scoreless innings of relief. For Pensacola, Trimble (1-for-3, HR, RBI) provided the only run and Luis Palacios (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) pitched remarkably well in an abrupt spot start.

Notable: Columbus improved to 11-47 when scoring second this season. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, now the third-longest in the Southern League this season. Zebrowski has batted .333 (4-for-12) with two doubles and four RBIs through three games in this series.

Next Home Game (Friday, August 22): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Ian Mejia (10-2, 2.43 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (6-6, 4.21 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







