Homestand Highlights: August 26-31 vs. Columbus

Published on August 21, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their penultimate homestand of the season, hosting the Columbus Clingstones (Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) from Tuesday, August 26, through Sunday, August 31. The six-game series will feature a full slate of exciting promotions, including Japanese Heritage Night, Huntsville Stars Throwback Night with appearances from Jose and Ozzie Canseco, and two Fireworks shows!

The homestand features the following lineup of promotions:

Tuesday, August 26 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Wednesday, August 27 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting Rocket City Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

Japanese Heritage Night: Presented by Toray, experience Japanese culture with calligraphy and origami stations, traditional décor around the park, video board displays, a baseball auction on the Bill Penney Concourse, specialty drinks, and more!

Thursday, August 28 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Huntsville Stars 40 th Anniversary Night: The Trash Pandas welcome Jose (1985) and Ozzie Canseco (1988-90, along with many other former Huntsville Stars players and staff, for a special night celebrating our proud professional baseball history! Fans can meet Jose and Ozzie for FREE autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse from 5:00-6:00 pm and again from 6:30-9:00 pm, with additional Stars alumni also signing throughout the night. This evening is presented by the U.S. Army.

Huntsville Stars Jersey Auction: On the field, the Trash Pandas will wear throwback Huntsville Stars jerseys that will be auctioned off online, with the proceeds benefiting Manifest Athlete Training Inc.

Friday, August 29 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by Blue Orbit Sign Studio!

Canned Food Drive: Join the Trash Pandas' canned food drive supporting One Generation Away! Every donation enters you for a chance to win autographed baseballs, cards, and a jersey.

Huntsville Havoc Night: The Trash Pandas are teaming up with the Huntsville Havoc for a special night featuring appearances by mascots Chaos and Rukus, Coach Stuart Stefanas, and player autograph signings through the second inning!

Saturday, August 30 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: For the second consecutive night, Fireworks will lift off from Toyota Field, presented by Boeing.

Sunday, August 31 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, located on the first-base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.