DeBerry Strikes out 9, Shuckers' Offense Keeps on Truckin' on Grateful Dead Night

Published on August 23, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers celebrate win

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers celebrate win(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - On Grateful Dead Night, the Biloxi Shuckers (65-54, 23-27) extended their win streak to three and kept on truckin' in an 11-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (62-52, 24-24) at Keesler Federal Park. Jared DeBerry starred with nine strikeouts and no walks over seven shutout innings, becoming the first Shuckers pitcher to hit those marks in a start since 2019. Luis Lara also recorded his 30 th double of the year, becoming the third Double-A player since 2006 under 21 years old with 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases in a season.

The Shuckers scored first for the first time in the series on a first-inning RBI double from Matthew Wood, scoring Garrett Spain from second. They extended the lead to 2-0 in the third on Garrett Spain's 13 th home run of the year, a solo blast to right-center. The home run set a new career-high with Spain, breaking his previous record of 12, set in 2023 with the High-A Vancouver Canadians. The lead remained at two runs until the sixth when Eric Brown Jr. lined a single into left with the bases loaded, scoring two and extending the lead to 4-0. The Shuckers made it 6-0 later in the inning with back-to-back sacrifice flies from Garrett Spain and Cooper Pratt. Blake Burke then brought home Jheremy Vargas with a 111 MPH single into center, making it 7-0. The Shuckers extended the lead to 9-0 with Matthew Wood's second RBI hit of the game, a two-RBI single into right. Eduardo Garcia then made it 10-0 with an RBI double to left, his second of three hits on the night. The Shuckers scored their final run in the eighth with an RBI triple from Zavier Warren, scoring Eduardo Garcia.

On the mound, Jared DeBerry (2-0) earned the win after a career-high seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts. DeBerry also did not allow a hit after the third inning, retired 13 straight batters and 17 of 18 to end his start. José Acuña (6-6) took the loss for the Lookouts. At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-4), Matthew Wood (2-for-3), Eduardo Garcia (3-for-5) and Zavier Warren (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

The 12-game homestand concludes on Sunday with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. Alexander Cornielle (4-7, 4.30) is set to start for the Shuckers against Zach Willeman (3-1, 2.68) for the Lookouts. Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of their favorite players. The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field, Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.