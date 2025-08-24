Clohisy's Three-Run Triple Sends Columbus to 4-1 Win Over Pensacola

COLUMBUS, GA, - Patrick Clohisy pulled a three-run triple into right field in the eighth inning to electrify a capacity crowd at Synovus Park and deliver a 4-1 win for the Columbus Clingstones (51-65, 25-25) over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-23, 60-58) on a memorable Saturday night.

Decisive Plays: A pair of passed balls scored Mark Coley II in the second inning and gave Pensacola a 1-0 lead. Columbus loaded the bases with one out against Miami Marlins' No. 1 prospect Thomas White, but did not score. The Clingstones tied the game in the seventh on an RBI single from Adam Zebrowski and Tyler LaPorte stranded the go-ahead run at third base in the top of the eighth to send the game to the home half. Columbus loaded the bases again, but this time cashed in with a go-ahead three-run triple from Clohisy. Rolddy Munoz (S, 6) slammed the door in the ninth inning and sealed the win.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI, SB) provided the spark once again on offense while Zebrowski (1-for-4, RBI) provided a timely RBI. For Pensacola, Serna (3-for-4, 2B) had the only multi-hit game and extra-base hit.

Notable: Columbus reaches .500 in the second half for the first time since July 22 (11-11). Clohisy tallied his third triple of the season and first with Columbus. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a walk and a single.

Next Home Game (Sunday, August 24): Columbus vs Pensacola, 1:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Brett Sears (5-4, 4.01 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jacob Miller (3-5, 4.66 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







