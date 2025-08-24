Barons Get Another Walk-off Win Against the Trash Pandas

Rikuu Nishida singles home the winning run as the Birmingham Barons get a walk-off 2-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 4,300 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons have played five one-run games against Rocket City and have three walk-off wins in these last five games against the Trash Pandas.

The Barons lead all of Double-A with a 2.74 ERA and didn't give up an earned run in this win. Starting pitcher Tanner McDougal pitched three innings, giving up only three hits, no earned runs, and no walks with three strikeouts in the no-decision. Tyler Schweitzer pitched four innings, giving up five hits, no earned runs, and a walk with a strikeout. Schweitzer left the bases loaded twice as the Trash Pandas could not score in his first two innings. For the season, Schweitzer has not given up an earned run in 36.2 innings with the Barons. Dalton Roach pitched two innings, giving up only a walk with a strikeout. Adysin Coffey (1-0, 2.25) gets the win in relief, going two innings, giving up one hit, one run, no earned runs, and no walks with three strikeouts.

Both teams were held scoreless for the first 10 innings of the game. In the top of the 11th inning, with a runner starting at second base to start the inning, Ryan Nicholson doubled, scoring Ben Gobbel on the play, and the Trash Pandas took the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Sam Antonacci was placed at second base. Caden Connor singled to left field, scoring Antonacci, and the game was tied at 1-1. Braden Montgomery had an infield single, and Wilfred Veras grounded out to third base, but moved the runners to third and second base with one out. DJ Gladney walked to load the bases. Rikuu Nishida singled to center field, scoring Connor, and the Barons won 2-1.

For the Barons, Braden Montgomery had a single to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, the current longest in the Southern League. Bergolla had two hits and his 33rd stolen base this season.

With the Barons win, they move to a 10.0 game lead over Knoxville and their magic number drops to 11 with the win tonight.







