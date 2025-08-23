Barons Sweep Doubleheader with Trash Pandas on Friday Night

Pitching continues to dominate the Southern League as the Birmingham Barons sweep a doubleheader with the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 2,952 at Regions Field on Friday night. The Barons won the first game 1-0 behind a gem thrown by starting pitcher Riley Gowens.

Gowens went five innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and one walk with seven strikeouts in a no-decision. Garrett Schoenle (5-0, 1.16) gets the win, going two innings with three strikeouts. The lanky left-hander has only given up one earned run in his last nine relief appearances.

The Barons scored the only run in the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Calvin Harris singled to lead off the inning, followed by a Jason Matthews sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch moved Harris to third base with one out. Matt Hogan walked, and Rikuu Nishida hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Harris with the winning run for the Barons.

In the second game of the night, the Barons won 4-3 behind another solid start by Shane Murphy. Murphy (9-4, 1.45) goes five innings, giving up only four hits, no earned runs, and a walk with three strikeouts. Reliever Mark McLaughlin gave up a two-run home run in his two innings but got his second save of the season.

Rocket City scored first in the game, but the Barons scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. Sam Antonacci doubled home Harris and Hogan, while Braden Montgomery singled home Antonacci in the three-run second inning. Caden Connor singled home Matthews in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Barons led 4-1. Josh Crouch homered to left field with a runner on base, and that kept the game close at 4-3 Barons. With a runner on base with two outs, McLaughlin got the final out on a groundout to end the game.

For the Barons, Antonacci had a hit, two RBI, a run scored, and three stolen bases. Connor had a hit, an RBI, and three walks.







