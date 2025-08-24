Klassen Fans Eight in Six Shutout Innings, But Barons Walk-off Pandas in Extras

Published on August 23, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (15-35, 39-79) and Birmingham Barons (35-15, 73-46) played their fifth straight one-run game and second extra-inning contest of the series Saturday night at Regions Field, with the Barons edging the Pandas 2-1 in 11 innings. The win clinched another series victory for Birmingham and pushed them to 27 games over .500.

Starter George Klassen was sharp after a rocky start to the first inning. The right-hander from Port Washington, Wisconsin, gave up back-to-back singles to start the night, then locked in-striking out six of the next seven batters. Klassen worked 6.0 scoreless frames, allowing just three hits and four walks while fanning eight-one shy of his season high.

The Rocket City bullpen kept the momentum. Luke Murphy and Samy Natera Jr. delivered scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, and Camden Minacci tossed two shutout frames of his own. The Barons didn't record a hit from the third inning until the 10th, when William Bergolla finally broke up the stretch with a single.

The offenses finally broke through in the 11th. With bonus runner Ben Gobbel at second, Ryan Nicholson doubled to left to put Rocket City up 1-0. But Birmingham answered immediately: Caden Connor brought in their bonus runner, Sam Antonacci, with a single to tie it. Two batters later, Rikuu Nishida delivered the walk-off knock to center off reliever Kenyon Yovan (L, 0-1), giving the Barons a 2-1 win.

Rocket City pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run. Over the last four games, the Trash Pandas staff has surrendered only six earned runs.

At the plate, Nicholson led the offense with a 2-for-5 night that included a double and the team's lone RBI. Matt Coutney added a 2-for-4 effort, but the Trash Pandas stranded 11 runners on base in the loss.

The Trash Pandas wrap up their series in Birmingham on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:00 pm with righty LHP Sam Aldegheri (6-8, 4.07) starting for the Trash Pandas against fellow LHP Hagen Smith (3-2, 3.67) for Birmingham. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Tuesday, August 26 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.